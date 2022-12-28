Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Tapan Kumar Datta To Enter The House? Here’s What We Know

As Bigg Boss 16 continues to pick up pace, the fights are getting intense inside the house. From nominations to tasks, everything about the show is making headlines. And as everyone is looking forward to welcoming the new year, some dhamaka is expected on the popular reality show. Needless to say, speculations are rife about how New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Bigg Boss 16. And now, as per a recent report published in Pinkvilla, Tina Datta is expected to get a special surprise in the coming days. Wondering what it is?

Well, it is reported that Tina's father Tapan Kumar Datta will be seen making his way inside the Bigg Boss house. According to media reports, Tina's father will be entering the house to meet his darling daughter and will be seen staying in the house for a day before exiting the house. Although no official announcement has been made in this regard as of now, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be an emotional as well as the happiest moment for Tina. There are reports that the contestants' respective families will be visiting them on the new year and if this happens it will not just give a reality check to the housemates but will also change the vibe of the house. Earlier, Tina's mother had visited the show to defend her along with Shalin's parents in front of Sumbul Touqeer's father.

Meanwhile, it is going to be an exciting week as eight contestants have been nominated for elimination. This includes Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Vikas Manaktala and Sreejita De. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 has got an extension of four weeks. The popular reality show, which was supposed to have its finale in January 2023, will now be bringing down the curtains in mid February, 2023.