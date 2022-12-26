Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Mahim? All You Need To Know About New Entrant In Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 16 update: Things are all set to turn interesting inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as a new member will make an entry in the show. If you are thinking that a new wildcard contestant will be seen in the reality show, we have to stop you right there. The makers have decided to give a special surprise to the contestants by fulfilling one of their wishes on Christmas 2022.

As the BB 16 housemates were missing their pets, Bigg Boss decided to introduce a new member in the house, leaving everyone happy. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Maahim, who is the new member of the Bigg Boss 16 house. The four-legged cutie is trending on Twitter ever since the promo was released on the official Twitter handle of Colors channel.

WHO IS MAHIM IN BIGG BOSS 16?

The makers have introduced a dog as a new member named Maahim, who is of the breed Saint Bernard. The housemates will beam with joy when they get to see the dog the show. Be it Tina Datta or Soundarya Sharma or Abdu Rozik, the contestants will express their excitement by playing with Mahim once she enters the BB 16 house.

Maahim will bring a smile on the faces of the contestants, who have stayed away from their pets since a long time. Tina Datta, who lost her pet Rani while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, will jump with happiness when Maahim enter the main house. Maahim's cuteness will definitely make everyone including the housemates say aww.

BIGG BOSS 16: ARCHANA GAUTAM, TINA DATTA SHOWER MAHIM WITH LOVE

The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss shared a new promo along with the caption, "Swaagat kijiye iss ghar ke sabse naye sadasya ka, Maahim." While Archana Gautam will take a fun jibe at Maahim, Tina will say that she is interested in hitting the gym.

Abdu Rozik will fondly called Maahim his 'bacha' while Shiv Thakare will shower him with love. Check out the viral video right here!

BIGG BOSS 16 NOMINATIONS

On a related note, Nimrit Kau Ahluwalia will target Priyanka Choudhary in the nominations, stating that the Udaariyaan actress' game got weak after Ankit Gupta's elimination. If the latest buzz is to be believed, eight contestants will get nominated for eviction this week. It remains to be seen which celebrity will get evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Are you excited for the arrival of Maahim in Bigg Boss 16?

