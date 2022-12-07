Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Gupta Approached To Make Wild Card Entry Once Again? His Latest Tweet Hints So
After two successful months of entertaining viewers, the makers of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 are planning to introduce wild card contestants to make the show more interesting.
Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the controversial show currently features Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Ankit Gupta among others as participants.
As per the ongoing buzz, the Bigg Boss 16 team is already in talks with various celebrities for wild card entries. It looks like they have also approached a few ex-contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house again.
We're saying so because Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta has hinted being approached for the current season in his latest social media post.
Vikas Gupta Was Approached For Bigg Boss 16?
Taking to Twitter, Vikas Gupta hinted that 'Bigg Boss 16' makers had approached him to enter the show as a wild card participant. However, he is not interested in the offer.
Vikas Gupta Has Refused The Offer?
He wrote, "He wrote "It was a No Last Year & It remains the same this year. Personally, I feel ColorsTV should get new people in the #Biggboss house as contestants. Cause the ones already in the house are getting good trp it's unfair to them #VikasGupta BTW Whose Your Favourite #Biggboss16"
Manu Punjabi’s Tweet
Vikas Gupta's tweet came hours after Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi's post which read, "Yaar!! Sorry #BiggBoss Ek bar or Isko nhi jhela jaegaa #wildcard #Biggboss16 #BB16 Fir Chugliya karne bula rhe ho kya sabki.."
Is Manu Hinting Towards Vikas Gupta?
In the comments section, a few social media users assumed that Manu is talking about Vikas Gupta. However, it is not yet confirmed as he didn't mention any name. Interestingly, both Manu and Vikas entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as wild card contestants and weren't friendly with each other.
Other Rumoured Names
While Vikas Gupta seems to have rejected the offer, 'Bigg Boss 16' makers are reportedly in talks with known names like Rohan Gandotra, Mahir, Pandhi, and Kushagre Dua to enter the reality show as wild card participants. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!