Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan Get Violent; The Latter Tries To Hit Shalin With A Vase!!

Though loud arguments are the norm inside the Bigg Boss house, physical violence is a rare occurrence. However, in the latest season of the controversial reality show, it seems like even that is becoming a norm. First, it was between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, where the former grabbed the latter by the neck. Now another physical fight occurred in the house. This time, it is between Shalin Bhanott and MC Stan.

As per the Live Feed, the argument started when Tina Datta accidentally slipped and injured her ankle. Unsurprisingly, Shalin Bhanot came to her aid and then was helping her by massaging her feet. At one point during the massage, Tina screamed due to pain. MC Stan, who was there at the moment, asked Shalin to stop massaging as it may make matters a bit worse.

Shalin didn't agree with Stan and continued his massage. The latter lost his cool, abused the former, and then exited the room. Shalin got angry and went to Stan and they both started having a war of words. During the argument, Shalin started abusing Stan's mother. Enraged, the latter then picked a vase kept on the table and ran to hit the former. At this moment, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer stepped in to stop the fight after which the Live Feed was cut off.

One thing is sure, the fires of the incident will take some time to die down. Several questions arise from the chain of events. Will MC Stan be evicted from the house like Archana? Will Bigg Boss intervene in the matter? If they intervene, whose side will they take? Who is actually wrong in this whole ordeal? Since both Stan and Shalin belong to the same group, whose side will the other members of the group take? What is the take of Priyanka Chaudhary and Archana Gautam on this fight, as they voice their opinions in every matter? What will Stan/Shalin's punishment be after the argument? We just have to stay tuned and find out.

This week, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta are nominated for elimination. Who according to you is going home? Tell us in the comments below.