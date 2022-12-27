Bigg Boss 16: Surprise Eviction, Family Week, Dharmendra As Guest - Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: After a surprising eviction last week, all eyes are on the upcoming weekends episode of Salman Khan's show. TV buffs are quite excited for the show as the makers will be celebrating New Year with the contestants in a special way. From introducing new twists and turns to bringing in special guests for New Year 2023 eve, the production house and Colors channel has planned surprises for the housemates.
While loyal fans of Bigg Boss 16 are keen to know how Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare are keen to how their favourite celebs will celebrate New Year 2023, the creative team has decided to keep everyone hooked on to their televisions with a grand surprise.
From a surprise eviction to contestants' family entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, here's you can expect from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.
Bigg Boss 16: Surprise Eviction
If the latest buzz is to be believed, Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala will get punished for their actions in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan is expected to reprimand the two contestants for engaging in physical violence and breaking an important rule of the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Will Salman Khan evict the entertainer of the Bigg Boss 16 house - Archana for her behaviour? Will Vikas' journey come to an end? All questions will be answered during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode.
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week
Speculations are rife that the family members of the contestants will finally enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as part of the Family week. While the makers have not made an official confirmation, there's a strong buzz that the families will be seen entering the main house during the Sunday (January 1) episode. Indeed it will be a blockbuster New Year, isn't it?
Bigg Boss 16: Dharmendra, Krushna Abhishek As Special Guests
Bigg Boss 16 New Year special episode will feature Rajiv Adatia and Krushna Abhishek, who will play fun-filled games with the contestants. The duo will tickle the funny bone of the contestants with their comedy. Guess what? Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra will also joined Salman Khan for the New Year 2023 celebrations.
Viewers can expect an entertaining episode on New Year.
Bigg Boss 16 Elimination
Unlike last week, the voting lines have been opened for Bigg Boss 16 nominated contestants. Eight contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De are in the danger zone this week. It remains to be seen which of the celebrities will get evicted from the show on Weekend Ka Vaar.
Last week, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house after he was voted out by other contestants.
