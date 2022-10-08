Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Rashmika Madanna And Neena Gupta Grace The Show

In Saturday's promo, Salman asked the contestants to who according to them is hit or flop in the show. Where Nimrat declared Priyanka as the flop contestant when she had to chouse between her and Gautam, majority of the contestants marked Udaariyan fame Ankit Gupta. Even Salman quipped with Ankit, saying that his father called and asked that he isn't visible in the episodes.

In another promo, Neena Gupta and Pushpa fame Rashmika Madanna grace the show to promote their film Goodbye, where they are starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan. They play various games with Salman and the housemates.

Today, we will finally get to know that among Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Vig, who will be the very first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Whatever the result, it is going to be exciting to watch.

