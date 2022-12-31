Bigg Boss 16: REAL Reason Why Salman Slammed Archana Gautam Alone In Living Area REVEALED

Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Hindi film superstar Salman Khan, is now in its second half and is getting more interesting with each passing day.

In last night's (December 30) episode, Salman asked all housemates to go inside their rooms and bashed Archana Gautam alone in the living area.

While a section of Bigg Boss 16 viewers weren't happy with this 'special treatment' given to the 'silbatta queen', the real reason behind Salman's this action has been revealed now.

The Khabri, the popular Twitter handle that regularly shares updates related to the controversial show on social media, has revealed that Salman bashed Archana alone as he also slammed her for things related to the outside world which can't be discussed in front of other contestants.

The tweet read, "EXCLUSIVE One of the important reason that #SalmanKhan took class of #ArchanaGautam alone was: She was bashed for so many things, which were related to outside world, party, which are hidden from other HMs. #SalmanKhan also told her this part will be cut from main episode."

Take a look at the post below:

ARCHANA GAUTAM'S NASTY FIGHTS THIS WEEK

Salman bashed Archana due to her ugly fights with co-contestants Vikkas Manaktala, Shalin Bhanot, and other Bigg Boss 16 contestants. While Archana taunted Vikkas for his wife Gunjan Walia's miscarriage in a nasty way, she also commented on Shalin's mother and wife. Well, she totally deserved the superstar's bashing this week.

NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

This week, Bigg Boss announced an interesting nomination-cum-ration task named BB Mandi. After the task, eight housemates got nominated - Shalin, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikkas, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Soundarya Sharma.

Later another task was introduced in which this week's captain got a chance to save one among the nominated participants. Since Shiv Thakare is the current captain, he saved Sumbul while one among the remaining several contestants will bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

Who do you think will get eliminated this weel? Tell us in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!