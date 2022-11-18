SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 After Ugly Fight With MC Stan?

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood's 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan, is getting more interesting with each passing day.

After Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's physical fight, the Bigg Boss house just witnessed another ugly fight. Well, we're talking about the nasty showdown between Shalin Bhanot and rapper MC Stan.

In Thursday's (November 17) episode, the fight started after Tina Datta hurt herself while walking out of the kitchen and twisted her ankle. Shalin tries to comfort her, however, he loses his calm when Stan asks Tina if the TV star is her husband. While Shalin called Stan 'chhapri', Nimrit took Tina away from them.

Soon, the argument took an ugly turn when Shalin and Stan started abusing and got physical with each other. Seeing this, Shiv lost his cool and pushed Shalin away from his friend Stan. At last, the other housemates took them to separate rooms and that's when the whole incident came to an end.

As per the latest promo released by the Bigg Boss makers, host Salman will be seen discussing the whole incident during the Friday Ka Vaar episode. As shown in the promo, the superstar will be seen losing his calm while talking about the nasty fight between Shalin and Stan.

An annoyed Salman will be seen bashing and questioning both of them about why they didn't beat each other during their fight. He'll be seen reprimanding Stan for abusing on camera. At last, Shalin will be seen saying that he won't be able to live inside the 'Bigg Boss' house with MC Stan.

Replying to Shalin, Salman will then say that no one is stopping him and that's when the TV star stands to walk out of the show.

Watch the promo here:

#BiggBoss16 Promo For Tommorow

Shukravaar ka vaar



Salmankhan to McStan - Tumhari ammi ko vo clip dikhaau#BB16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/Spxg9seRw2 — Himanshu (@Himanshuchill) November 17, 2022

Now, it has to be see if he'll keep his words and walk out of the show or will change his stance. Incidentally, Shalin is also among the nominated contestants for eviction this week. Besides him, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma are the other nominated contestants.

While Gori Nagori big goodbye to the show last week, it'll be interesting to see who among this week's nominated contestants will get eliminated.

