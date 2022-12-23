Bigg Boss 16: Fans Say ‘Jeetegi Toh Priyanka Choudhary Hi’ As Her Father Wishes To See Her As Winner - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16: What Priyanka's Dad Said In Letter?

In his letter, Priyanka Choudhary's dad said that the family members are proud of her journey in Bigg Boss 16. He penned a heartwarming note for the actress, stating that he and her mother get emotional when they see Priyanka shed a tear in the show. Calling her a 'sherni' (lioness), he said that she should enjoy her journey in the show. He concluded by saying the family wishes to see her as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and they are confident she will make them proud by winning the reality show.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Video Goes Viral

A video featuring Priyanka Choudhary is going viral on the internet where Bigg Boss can be heard reading the Udaariyaan actress' father letter. Even though the guests tried their best to distract her, Priyanka continued to focus on winning the task. Check out the viral video!

Anki - "Sherni, mere baare mein nahi likha"



"Iski mummy ko main bohot pasand hun, papa apne aap patt jayenge.."



This bowy and his confidence in their bond is making me more happy each day!



December 22, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's REACTION To Priyanka's Dad's Letter

Can you guess how Ankit Gupta reacted to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's father's letter? Well, he playfully joked that her mother already likes him and he will be able to convince her father too. A surprised Priyanka Choudhary and Sreejita De were quick enough to ask him why he wanted to convince the former's father.

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Confident About Priyanka's Win

Netizens flooded Twitter with their messages after watching the new episode of Bigg Boss 16. One user tweeted, This scene touching letter from father of Priyanka he wrote what we all feel Priyanka's big smile when she heard her dads name. Much needed appreciation she got & needed on this show finally Pri Ko Boost Mila. Jeetegi To #PriyankaChaharChoudhary Hi."