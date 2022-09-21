Bigg Boss 7’s Sofia Hayat Gets Hospitalised Again After Collapsing; Opens Up About Her ‘Near Death Experience’

Sofia Hayat was once again hospitalised after she collapsed due to extensive amount of workout. It must be noted that the Bigg Boss 7 fame actress was once previously hospitalised after her body salts fell dangerously low.

She recently opened up about the incident with ETimes TV and said, “I was admitted to Chelsea and Westminster hospital in an emergency. I collapsed. I am still not in the best of myself. They ran a few tests. Next week I am seeing a specialist for a possible hernia. It can be possible because I did chin stand yoga and I popped something in the upper chest area. It might be due to too much exercise.”

She went on to add, “So I am not doing anything at the moment. I am being very careful as not to over exert myself. I think too much exercise is bad for you from your 20s to 40s. No matter what social media tells us. We need to be gentle with ourselves. When I collapsed and was hospitalised I felt like I was having an organ failure. There was a wonderful nurse assistant, who helped me open my eyes.”

The actress, who is now a spiritual healer, also spoke about forgiving people and how it has helped her heal. Sofia said that she has realised she needs to forgive a few people such as Armaan Kohli and that she holds no grudges against him. She even mentioned forgiving her ex-husband and everybody who hurt her. Hayat feels this is very important to her, especially after going through the near-death experience. For the uninitiated, Sofia and Armaan had turned enemies after the latter hit her during their stay in Bigg Boss 7.