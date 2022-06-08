Bigg Boss Couple Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Have Amicably Parted Ways - Reports

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who fell in love while participating in Bigg Boss OTT last year, have now parted ways amicably. According to a Filmfare report, the couple has broken up but continues to hold each other in high regard.

A source close to the actors told the portal, "Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends. The duo recently shot for a music video which will soon release and the fans will be able to witness their chemistry on the screen once again."

It must be noted that the aforementioned news has come as a shock to 'ShaRa’ fans who were considering Raqesh's recent move to Mumbai a chance to get closer to Shamita. For the unversed, this is not the first time that the couple’s separation rumours have become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Earlier, in the month of March, a similar report had said that they have parted ways.

Shamita had even told a news portal very recently that she and Raqesh don't bother about the speculation around their relationship. The actress had said, "We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people..so it doesn’t affect us."

It remains to be seen if Shamita and Raqesh will make a formal announcement about their break-up in the media. In the meantime, ShaRa’s music video which is soon going to release will be a much-needed solace for their ardent fans.