Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik Ties The Knot With Beau Karan Bakshi; See Wedding Pics

Remember Priya Malik? The lady became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss season 9 and enjoys a decent fan following on social media. And now. Priya Malik is making the headlines for her personal life as she has tied the knot. Yes! Priya Malik married beau Karan Bakshi, who is a Delhi-based entrepreneur, in a traditional wedding. The wedding took place in the national capital and the couple tied the knot as per Sikh traditions in Gurudwara in Greater Kailash, Delhi.

Priya had opted for a pastel coloured heavily embellished lehenga choli for her big day and she completed the look with matching jewellery and a subtle make up. She had tied her hair in a plait which was decorated with flowers. Besides, her red chooda gave the perfect Punjabi bride look. On the other hand, Karan wore an ivory coloured sherwani with a matching turban and complemented his bride perfectly. It was a simple wedding which was attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Take a look at Priya Malik's wedding pics:

Priya had met Karan a year after her stint on Bigg Boss 9. Recalling her first meeting with Karan, she told Bollywood Life, "I was living in this building in Bandstand called Sea Bird and Karan was also living there. I lived there for almost one year but I didn't know who my neighbour is. And that day after coming back home from the gym I entered the lift and there was this guy". To note, this happens to be Priya's second wedding. She was earlier married to Bhushan Malik, but the duo got divorced in 2018.