Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Abhijit Bichukale Didn't Brush Teeth For Hours In BB 15

Rakhi Sawant, who entered Bigg Boss Marathi 4 as a wildcard contestant, made shocking revelations about Abhijit Bichukale, with whom she was locked with inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. From revealing his habits to talking about his behaviour in Salman Khan's show, the Marathi Mulgi set several tongues wagging with her confessions. You will be surprised to know what Abhijit reportedly told Rakhi and others while he was participating in BB 15.

ABHIJIT BICHUKALE DIDN'T BRUSH FOR ENTIRE DAY

Rakhi Sawant, while interacting with other housemates, said that Abhijit Bichukale didn't maintain oral hygiene in Bigg Boss 15. She claimed that he would not brush his teeth for several hours. She playfully joked that he would tell everyone that his breath smelled like Basundi, a sweet dish.

Rakhi Sawant's revelation left the other contestants in splits. She further revealed that Abhijeet Bichukale never participated in the tasks even when housemates asked him to be active.

Sharing another interesting thing about Abhijit Bichukale, she said that he would ask everyone to move out when he wished to use the washroom. She took a trip down the memory lane, sharing several funny incidents from her stint in Bigg Boss 15.

WHY ABHIJIT NOMINATED DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been hogging all the limelight ever since she got hitched to Shahnawaz Sheikh, supported Abhijit in Bigg Boss 15 but he ended up nominating her.

Guess what? When the Saathiya actress confronted the politician about nominating her, he replied, "Toh kya hua, tumhe hi nominate karuga, tum jao bahar." Rakhi shared what Abhijit told Devoleena after she asked him about backstabbing her.

Rakhi Sawant had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard contestant along with her former husband Ritesh Singh. The duo parted ways a day before Valentine's Day 2022 eve. She had announced her separation, a few days after coming out of the BB 15 house, leaving everyone shocked.

Rakhi is currently busy creating ripples with her antics in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She has grabbed eyeballs with her antics in the popular reality show. The actress-dancer even dressed up as Manjulika, recreating the character from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's hit comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

