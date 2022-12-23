Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant’s BF Adil Enters, Says ‘4-4 Logon Ka Baccha Paal Rahi Ho Tum’

Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered in October this year amid huge buzz and expectations. While the controversial reality show has been getting a good response from fans, the makers often introduce several twists to make it more interesting.

Last month, the team of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 introduced several wild card entries and Rakhi Sawant entered the show as one of the challengers along with Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 finalist Aroh Welankar, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishhal Nikam and Mira Jagganath.

After winning many hearts during her stints in Bigg Boss 1, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant is now entertaining fans with her funny antics in the Marathi show. Recently, her 'Monjulika' look went viral from the show and fans got meme-worthy content all thanks to her.

While Rakhi often entertains her co-contestants and fans, there are times when even she feels sad and low. Well, Bigg Boss decided to give her a surprise. As loyal viewers are aware that the family week has started and the family members of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestants will be entering the show to meet them.

In the recent promos, Rakhi gets emotional while telling co-participants that no one ever comes to meet her in Bigg Boss during the family week. In tonight's (December 23), her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani will be seen entering the show to meet his lady love.

Taking to social media, Adil shared a small clip in which he's seen entering the Bigg Boss Marathi house to meet Rakhi. He's seen meeting and interacting with her co-contestants. He even trolls the 'drama queen' by saying, "4-4 logon ka baccha paal rahi ho tum" and leaves everyone in splits.

Take a look at the video below:

Not just that, he even goes down to his knees to express his love for Rakhi. Well, the episode is going to be really special for the viewers. Don't you agree?

Keep watching this space for more updates!