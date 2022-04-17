Bigg Boss OTT Fame Millind Gaba Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Pria Beniwal In Delhi, See Photos

Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16 in Delhi. The pictures and videos from the grand wedding function have now made its way onto the social media. In the photos, we see Millind dressed in a royal sherwani while Pria looked resplendent in a heavily embroidered lehenga.

The couple’s nuptials were attended by their family members and close friends. Many celebrities from the industry such as Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai among others were also part of Millind and Pria’s wedding.

After exchanging the wedding vows, Millind took to his Instagram account to share his wedding pictures with his fans and followers. The singer tagged his ladylove and wrote, “My 🌏 ♥️ @priabeniwal 16/04/22 To Eternity” in the caption followed by the kissing emoji. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the photos of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities have also been making rounds on the internet. Millind and Pria got engaged earlier this week after having been together for four years. In a recent post, Millind shared photos from the event and wrote, “Mr & Mrs GABA ♥️ Forever n Beyond.” Take a look!

VJ Cyrus Sahukar Ties The Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend Vaishali Malahara; See Pics

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Millind Gaba Opens Up About His Wedding With Pria Beniwal; Says He Will Perform At Sangeet

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Gaba had opened up about their union and said, “14th July 2018 we met, and on 25th July I was in Vaishno Devi, that’s a place which is very close to my heart, and I believe a lot in it. It just happened that we said yes to each other. So, 25th July 2018 till now we are together, and we'll be together for eternity.”