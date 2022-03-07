Bigg Boss OTT Fame Millind Gaba To Get Married On April 16: Report

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and singer Millind Gaba is all set to tie the knot with his longtime social media influencer-girlfriend Pria Beniwal next month. According to Hindustan Times, the duo will be tying the knot on April 16, 2022.

The report further states that Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal will get married in a grand wedding ceremony, and the celebration is expected to last for almost a week. A source close to the couple informed the portal that the wedding festivities of Millind and Pria will start from April 11, 2022 with a sagan ceremony.

The cocktail party will be held on April 13, and Pria Beniwal's mehendi will be held at her house on April 15. Millind and Pria will be tying the knot as per Punjabi customs. The report further states that the couple will also follow Jat rituals as the bride is Haryanvi Jat.

While revealing about the guest list, the source said, "They have booked multiple venues. So, each function will take place at a different place. But all the functions will primarily be in Delhi-NCR. Gaba's friends from the industry, including YoYo Honey Singh (musician), are also expected to attend the do." The portal tried to contact the singer, however, he refused to make any comment on the same.

The official confirmation about the wedding is yet to come from Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal. Let us tell you, the duo has been dating each other for a long time now.