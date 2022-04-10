Bigg Boss OTT Fame Millind Gaba Opens Up About His Wedding With Pria Beniwal; Says He Will Perform At Sangeet

Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16. The couple has been together for four years and Their Roka ceremony happened in 2020. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Millind opened up about his impending nuptials.

The singer shared, “14th July 2018 we met, and on 25th July I was in Vaishno Devi, that’s a place which is very close to my heart, and I believe a lot in it. It just happened that we said yes to each other. So, 25th July 2018 till now we are together, and we'll be together for eternity.”

He went on to add, “By then we were sure that we are going to marry each other. So I didn’t really propose to her, it just happened. We were like enough of this girlfriend-boyfriend relationship, let's get married now. Let’s plan something big, so that’s all about it.”

On being quizzed about his wedding preparations, Gaba shared that he will be wearing a Bharat Reshma designed sherwani. He then revealed that the preparations and shopping are going on and that he is zeroing on the dancing area.

Millind said that the sangeet ceremony will take place on April 11 and everybody will be performing. His friends, colleagues and close ones from the industry will be attending the fun event. He concluded by stating that he will be singing and performing and plans on having a gala time. The singer promised that it is going to be an amazing night.