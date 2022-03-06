Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Announces Split From BF Varun Sood; Says ‘I’m On My Own In This Life’

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has announced her split from boyfriend Varun Sood after four years of being together. The actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share the news with her fans and followers. She penned a lengthy note whilst announcing the break-up and also said that Varun Sood is a great guy who will always be her best friend.

Alongside the note, Divya shared a close-up picture of herself and spoke about self-love. The actress made it very clear that she doesn't blame anyone for the way she has been feeling and will like to take some time to live for herself.

Divya wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

She went on to add, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend." Agarwal also shared her post on her IG Stories and wrote, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends." Check out the post below:

It must be noted that Divya was friends with Varun even before they participated in Ace of Space, where the latter proposed to her. The couple were living together for the past couple of years and had recently also announced that they bought a new house in Mumbai. The news of their split has come as a shock to their fans as they expressed their sadness in the comment section of Divya’s post.