Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Glory Shaini, Anchor Manjusha & Others to participate?

The
most
awaited
Telugu
television
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
is
very
soon
going
to
set
the
small
screen
on
fire.
The
show
makers
have
recently
launched
a
promo
of
the
brand
new
season,
which
will
be
hosted
by
none
other
than
Akkineni
Nagarjuna,
again.
The
show
will
premiere
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Ahead
of
the
game
show's
commencement,
the
social
media
is
buzzing
with
the
news
of
a
few
names
who
could
be
the
possible
contestants
of
this
season.
There
have
been
several
speculations
about
the
list
of
contestants,
the
actual
participants
are
only
revealed
once
the
show
kicks
off
its
maiden
episode
of
the
season.
However,
to
keep
the
audience
and
fans
of
the
show
hooked
on
to
it,
here
is
the
tentative
list
of
finalists,
who
will
likely
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
6
house
for
a
period
of
a
minimum
two
months,
cut
off
from
the
outside
world.
The
list
includes:
1)
Actress
Glory
Shaini
AKA
Aasha
Shaini
2)
Anchor
Manjusha
3)
Anchor
Rohan
4)
Singer
Mohana
Bhogaraju
5)
Actor
Laksh
Chadalavada
6)
Actor
Thanmay
(Transgender)
7)
Choreographer
Poppy
Master
8)
Film
Critic
Vignan
Dasari
9)
Anchor
Padmini
10)
Actress
Sanjana
Chowdary
11)
YouTube
fame
Kushita
Kallapu
12)
Master
Bharath
Kumar
13)
Actor
Koushik
14)
Actress
Karuna
Bhushan
15)
Actor
Sree
Mangam
(Erojullo
fame)
16)
Actress
Preethi
Asrani
17)
Actor
Sumanth
Ashwin
18)
Actor
Chaitanya
Garikipati
Also,
there
are
several
other
names
like
television
personality
Srihan,
a
film
reviewer
on
YouTube
Aadhi
Reddy,
Sri
Satya,
RJ
Surya,
Instagram
influencers
Geetu
Royal
and
Neha
Chowdary,
anchor
Neha
and
et
al.
The
construction
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
set
is
underway
at
a
brisk
pace
at
Annapurna
Studios.
Although
there
are
rumours
that
the
show
will
go
on-air
from
September
4
on
Star
MAA,
the
makers
of
the
show
are
likely
to
announce
other
important
details
very
soon.