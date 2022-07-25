Broken But Beautiful 3 Star Sonia Rathee: Sidharth Shukla Will Always Be In Our Hearts

Sidharth Shukla is not amongst us and his fans miss him every single day. For the unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack at the age of 40. His demise had indeed left the celebs as well as fans heartbroken.

Let us tell you, Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The actress still remembers her co-star as she recently spoke about him in an interview with Spotboye. While remembering Sidharth, Sonia said, "Sidharth Shukla was an incredible person. Working with him was such a privilege and I am so grateful that I got to be a part of his last project. You know he was there at the start of my career and I will always be grateful for him. I always think about him. He has taught me quite a lot and even today, I think about those lessons. His passing was definitely a shock. He will always be in our hearts."

Well, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's chemistry was loved by all, and they were considered as one of the hottest couples in the Indian digital world. Their web series Broken But Beautiful 3 received a positive response from the masses. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor and it is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor had featured in TV shows such as Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and so on. He was reportedly dating Shehnaaz Gill. He won Bigg Boss 13 by beating Asim Riaz in the finale. Notably, he was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.