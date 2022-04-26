BTS Army Calls Out False Claim Of Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma’s Photo In K-Pop Band Member RM’s Profile

Recently, there was a lot of furore on social media after reports emerged that BTS leader RM 'accidentally' shared Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma's photo on his Instagram account. As the picture went viral, BTS Army called it out whilst rubbishing the claims by stating that it was an Instagram glitch. The K-pop band’s ardent fans also urged everyone to not spread 'fake news'.



it must be noted that the aforementioned viral photo showed Mahira in a make-up room, which was reported to be shared on BTS singer Kim Namjoon aka RM’s profile.

Several Army members took to social media to stop the misinformation. One fan wrote, “Idk, I don't even think it's real? Like first of all RM is a rapper, not a singer and second, he never posted about Mahira. Must be a clout chasing move.”

Another user added, “Main to dar hi gayi thi, apna RM aisa nhi kar sakta, haaye ab Jaan mein jaan aayi. Thank God ye insta Wale thoda dhyaan de, aise kaise glitch aa raha hai, kitni Army's ki jaan chali gayi hoti aaj.”

BTS enjoys a massive fan following all over the world including India. The boy band’s every movement and action is keenly followed on the digital platforms by their millions of admirers. Hence, seeing the photo of Mahira and rumours of them collaborating went on to upset the BTS Army, who was then seen requesting everyone to stop spreading false news.

A few other fans also pointed out the fact that all BTS collaboration announcements are usually made by their company and not by the band members. Check out a few tweets below:

The RM and Mahira thing

It's fu*king insta glitch soo stop (STOP IT) spreading the fake news of collab I fu*king can't take it 🥲😶

The Instagram (b*tch) swiped the two photos

And nothing else

RM had just uploaded 10 photos from d start... +++++++++ pic.twitter.com/L4Ji0qtYdu — Vish Mhatre (@VishMhatre) April 24, 2022

#mahirasharma collaborates with #BTS #ShehnaazGill collaborates with #tonykakar .



I always said mahira sharma charm is much more higher and she doesn’t need a shipping tag . — KASHIF 👑 (@KashifSharieff) April 24, 2022

Main to dar hi gayi thi, apna RM aisa nhi kar sakta, haaye ab Jaan mein jaan aayi. Thank God😳ye insta Wale thoda dhyaan de, aise kaise glitch aa raha hai, kitni Army's ki jaan chali gayi hoti aaj — Pallavi Kollasani (@swatiyadav646) April 25, 2022