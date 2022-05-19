Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Dazzles In Black Sheer Outfit; Kushal Tandon, Rubina Dilaik & Others Shower Praises

Hina Khan is making heads turn with her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival. After stunning everyone in a resplendent strapless red gown in her first look, the actress dazzled in a black sheer outfit.

The black dress was a customised one from Fovari Official, and the gown had a sheer top half with a skirt with slits. Hina looked just WOW in smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and that brown lip shade. The actress was styled by Sayali Vidya.

Sharing a few pictures and details about her look, Hina wrote on her Instagram account, "Forgive me, for i have sinned.. 🖤 #cannes2022 #frenchriviera."

Her friends from the industry couldn't stop praising her for her dazzling look! Her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars Sahil Anand and Ariah Agarwal, and Kushal Tandon shared fire emojis while Rubina called her gorgeous. Mahhi Vij commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 kya lag rahi hai babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" and Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Hot hot hot 😍😍😍😍."

Fans too were all praise for the actress. They called her 'hot', 'queen' and shared hearts and fire emojis on her post.

Hina is attending 75th Cannes Film Festival to unveil the poster of her Indo-English film Country Of Blind. Ever since she left for Cannes, she has been sharing updates on her Instagram account.

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Looks Ravishing In A Strapless Red Gown (Photos)

Helly Shah WOWS Everyone In Glitzy Gown At Cannes Red Carpet; Actress Paints The Town Orange In Chic Pantsuit (Photos)

In 2019, Hina made her Cannes debut and unveiled the poster of her film Lines. She walked red carpet not once but twice, and both times, the actress' glamorous looks were appreciated.