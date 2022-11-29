‘Tarif Hi Ki Hai Uski', Chahatt Khanna Defends Chetan Bhagat's DISTRACTION Comment On Uorfi Javed

Bade Acche Lagte Hai television actor Chahatt Khanna is among those celebrities who have bluntly condemned Uorfi Javed's bizarre and lewd clothing style. Urfi Javed has been at loggerheads with writer-author Chetan Bhagat for the past few days. Chahatt recently shared her thoughts on the war of words Urfi and Chetan have been involved in.

Reacting to the controversy, Chahatt Khanna stood up for Chetan Bhagat and said that she is happy that someone is finally opposing Urfi's fashion choices. During a recent interaction, Chahatt also mentioned that the celebrated author said nothing wrong and that he was just praising Urfi Javed.

In a recent candid chat with a Bollywood paparazzi account, Chahatt Khanna addressed the row between Chetan Bhagat and Urfi. She stated everyone is aware that Urfi is going overboard with the things now and that Chetan has addressed the matter in a very mild and respectful manner. She also added that Chetan gave Urfi a compliment when he called her "distraction."

"Chetan Bhagat is a very well-known and respected person. I'm happy that people have started talking about it and opposing it. I really don't know but I just had only read one line that 'she (Urfi) is a distraction for youth.' It has been said using very good choices of words and she has been doing a lot bigger things than what has been said. In a way, she has been complimented in a very mild manner since girls want to be distractions. And I don't think he has said anything wrong," Chahatt said while speaking to Instant Bollywood.

Urfi Javed And Chetan Bhagat War Of Words

For the uninitiated, the issue between Uorfi Javed and Chetan Bhagat started after the author slammed the Bigg Boss OTT star for her bizarre clothing outings and termed her a distraction for youth. "Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed's pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he had said at a literary festival.

Later, Urfi bashed Chetan for his comments and called him a "pervert." She also shared his leaked WhatsApp chats that went viral a few years ago during India's #MeToo movement. In a befitting reply to Chetan, Uorfi asked him to stop blaming the opposite gender and not to promote the rape culture.

Yesterday (November 29), Chetan responded to the ongoing tiff and clarified the viral WhatsApp chats, saying that he did not criticise anyone and adding that his statement was taken out of context.