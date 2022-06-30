Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Confirm Their Separation By Hurling Allegations At Each Other; Read Statements

A few days ago, we had reported that TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are on the verge to get separated from each other due to some differences. It has to be noted that the couple had not opened up about their issues earlier, but now, they have finally confirmed their separation albeit by hurling allegations at each other.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Charu Asopa said that she sent a notice to Rajeev Sen on June 7, 2022, seeking to part ways amicably. However, Sushmita Sen's brother replied to her with another notice levelling allegations against her. Charu said that she had decided not to talk about her marital problem but Rajeev's allegations have forced her to talk about it. She stated that he is damaging her reputation. Hence, they have taken the legal route to end the marriage.

The Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress said that she doesn't want their differences to affect her 7-month-old daughter Ziana. Charu Asopa said, "Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuchh pata nahi chala (Just like that 3 years went by). He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other."

Rajeev Sen mentioned in his notice that Charu Asopa hid her first marriage. Reacting to his allegations, Charu stated that he knew everything about her past and even appreciated her for moving on from the past. She said, "My first marriage happened in February 2007 when I was just 18 and we separated in November 2016 owing to compatibility issues. Rajeev has accused me of being a bad mother, as he doesn't appreciate me posting Ziana's pictures on social media. He says nazar lag jaati hai. I am not superstitious like him and don't want my daughter to be exposed to such a mindset."

The actress added that she gave many chances to Rajeev but now she is done with him. Charu also said that Rajeev is using her mother and sister against her as they had a fallout with the actress during her pregnancy.

On the other hand, Rajeev Sen, who is also making his Bollywood debut soon, said that a lack of trust and communication, ego clashes and other aspects affected his marital life.

While reacting to Charu's allegations, Rajeev said, "Strangely, when I take her for holidays, the husband becomes the most valuable thing for her. When the holidays end, she suddenly feels that her husband is not available for her. I wish Ziana could speak for herself, then she would have answered how much her father loves her, how much she loves me and whether her father is available for her. As long as she knows, the rest don't matter. Also, I think in today's day and age, it will be foolish of anybody to trust someone blindly. The world is changing, and it only understands the language of money and power."