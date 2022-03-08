Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Had Compatibility Issues Even Before They Got Married: Report

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's personal life has been hitting the headlines since a long time. In June 2020, there were reports that the two are not living together. It was said that Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev flew to Delhi on May 29 after a fight with Charu. Apparently, they didn't celebrate their first anniversary together. Post this, Charu had even dropped husband's surname on social media.They had unfollowed each other on social media. However, they were back together and started posting romantic pictures.

But again, recently, the rumours of their separation started doing the rounds after Charu visited her parents in Bikaner for a holiday in the last week of February with Ziana and later, went went on a holiday to Udaipur to celebrate her birthday on Feb 27, with her little one. Rajeev had posted on social media that he was missing his daughter Ziana. As per latest report, the couple is facing compatibility issue ever since their marriage.



A source was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Charu and Rajeev have been again facing incompatibility issues. All has never been well between the couple since they got married. There was trouble and compatibility issues between the couple even before they got married, after marriage and even now when they have a baby.

The source further added, "The families haven't stepped in yet; they want them to solve their issues themselves. The two are trying to sort differences and hopefully things will be okay because now a small child is involved."

Rajeev didn't respond to the rumour, but Charu replied that she is back in Mumbai. However, she refused to comment about the rumour.