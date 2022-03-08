Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Had Compatibility Issues Even Before They Got Married: Report
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's personal life has been hitting the headlines since a long time. In June 2020, there were reports that the two are not living together. It was said that Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev flew to Delhi on May 29 after a fight with Charu. Apparently, they didn't celebrate their first anniversary together. Post this, Charu had even dropped husband's surname on social media.They had unfollowed each other on social media. However, they were back together and started posting romantic pictures.
But
again,
recently,
the
rumours
of
their
separation
started
doing
the
rounds
after
Charu
visited
her
parents
in
Bikaner
for
a
holiday
in
the
last
week
of
February
with
Ziana
and
later,
went
went
on
a
holiday
to
Udaipur
to
celebrate
her
birthday
on
Feb
27,
with
her
little
one.
Rajeev
had
posted
on
social
media
that
he
was
missing
his
daughter
Ziana.
As
per
latest
report,
the
couple
is
facing
compatibility
issue
ever
since
their
marriage.
A source was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Charu and Rajeev have been again facing incompatibility issues. All has never been well between the couple since they got married. There was trouble and compatibility issues between the couple even before they got married, after marriage and even now when they have a baby.
The source further added, "The families haven't stepped in yet; they want them to solve their issues themselves. The two are trying to sort differences and hopefully things will be okay because now a small child is involved."
Rajeev didn't respond to the rumour, but Charu replied that she is back in Mumbai. However, she refused to comment about the rumour.