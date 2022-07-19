Charu Asopa On Her Bond With Sushmita Sen & Her Estranged Husband Rajeev Accusing Her Of Playing Victim Card

Reports of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage being in trouble had been doing the rounds since a long time. Recently, the couple confirmed their separation and were also seen hurling allegations at each other. Also, there were speculations that Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen had unfollowed him on Instagram and has been supporting Charu.

Rajeev clarified that his sister has never followed him on Instagram and had said, "My sister is smart enough to know where we stand and by now everyone has understood how simple my wife is, as she has mastered the art of playing the victim card." Now, Charu has spoken about her bond with Sushmita and reacted to her estranged husband accusing her of playing the victim card.

Talking about her bond with Sushmita, Charu called the Bollywood actress a wonderful person and said that she will always cherish her bond with the actress.Charu was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Sushmita didi is a wonderful person inside out - she is a wonderful actor and an even better human being. She has always been extremely welcoming to me since the beginning and I will always cherish the bond she and I share. Few bonds are meant to be cherished for life and my relationship with her is one of love adulation and immense respect."

Regarding Rajeev's accusation her of playing the victim card, she said, "As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one's dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that's all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let's leave everything to time... everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what."