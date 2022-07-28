Charu Asopa Opens Up About Daughter Ziana's Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease; Netizens Are In Love!

Charu Asopa has been winning the love and support of netizens by being a wonderful mother to her little daughter Ziana. The popular actress, who is going through a troubled marriage with her husband Rajeev Sen, has not let the trouble affect their baby daughter. Now, Charu Asopa has opened up about her daughter Ziana's hand, foot, and mouth disease.

In her latest vlog, the actress narrated her struggles in dealing with Ziana's disease and understanding her baby daughter's concerns. According to Charu Asopa, her infant daughter was crying constantly, which petrified her to no extent. However, she understood her exact condition and took care of it single-handedly, after taking Ziana to the doctor.

The netizens, especially the fans and followers of Charu Asopa are heaping praises on her for the way she handled the difficult situation. Especially the women praised the actress for her immense courage and stated that motherhood has made her stronger than ever. While some of the followers even asked her to forget her past and stay strong for her daughter, some others suggested Charu forgive her estranged husband Rajeev Sen and start afresh.

To the unversed, the actress is now a single mother to her daughter Ziana, after her separation from husband Rajeev Sen, the younger brother of renowned actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Earlier, Charu Asopa had confirmed that she is parting ways with her husband, as she wants their daughter to grow up in a peaceful home. According to the actress, he is an irresponsible and absent father who refuses to take responsibility for their daughter. However, Rajeev Sen denied Charu Asopa's allegations and claimed that she is playing the victim card.