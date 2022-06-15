Charu Asopa Opens Up About Battling Postpartum Depression: I Used To Feel Isolated, All Alone, It Was Bad

Charu Asopa recently revealed that she battled with postpartum depression. The actress confessed to going through a difficult phase of depression after giving birth to her baby girl. It must be noted that Charu is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first baby in the month of November last year.

In a recent interview with HT, Asopa opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression and how she used to 'feel isolated.' The actress also revealed that working helped her to come out of this and that she feels good while being busy.

Charu shared, “I used to feel isolated, all alone at that time… It was bad. I think my work only helped me to get out of it. Because when I used to do little ad campaigns, I used to feel good. So, whenever I work I feel good and that helped me in my postpartum depression also. Now, I am taking care of myself and working from home made me feel good about myself and really helped me.”

She went on to add, “I want to work for the betterment of my daughter, Ziana, so that I can give a better life and a better education to her, which is why I want to work again. I don’t think I will feel guilty about leaving her at home and going to work.” The 31-year-old also said that she is thinking of taking her daughter with her on shoot so she can be with her in the makeup room and chill there.

On the professional front, Asopa has been a part of many TV series such as Baalveer, Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa to name a few. She was last seen on the small screen in a special cameo on Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye.

