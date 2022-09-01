Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Call Off Their Divorce: We Wish To Give Ziana The Very Best As Parents

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for personal reasons. Recently, Charu had opened up about her decision of parting ways, and both the actors had spoken about the same. But they surprised fans by sharing family picture during Ganesh Chaturthi, and now, the duo announced that they are calling off their divorce.

The couple have now shared that they are keeping their marriage for good. In a long note, Charu and Rajeev revealed how divorce was an option, but are happy to announce that they have decided to stay together and wish to give their daughter Ziana the very best as parents.

The duo wrote, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good."

They further wrote, "We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev ❤️."

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019 after dating for four months. The couple welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021. But within a year of marriage, they were living separately.

Their coming together has made their family, fans and friends elated. Rajeev's sister Sushmita commented on Charu's post, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!!😍🤗❤️💋 Dugga Dugga Shona!!!"