Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Celebrate First Holi With Their Daughter, Quash Rumours Of Trouble In Marriage

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently celebrated their first Holi with daughter Ziana amid rumours of trouble in marriage. The couple seems to have reunited on the occasion of Holi as Rajeev shared many pictures with wife Charu and daughter Ziana on his social media handle.

Sen wrote in his caption, “Ziana s first Holi with her mommy & daddy wishing everyone a Happy Holi .. Love & Light.” As soon as he shared the post, Charu and Rajeev’s fans expressed happiness on seeing the family together after a long time. Take a look at the pictures below:

Both Charu and Rajeev had been posting pics separately whilst the former recently also celebrated 'dhund’ puja with daughter Ziana. The actress, who was at their Mumbai home, had posted pictures with Ziana playing 'phoolon ki holi’ on her Instagram handle. Take a look!



It must be noted that the couple were travelling separately, posting pictures separately and this had led to a lot of media speculation that trouble has cropped up once again in their marriage. A source close to the couple had even confirmed the reports of trouble brewing between the couple with TOI. However, it seems like the duo has sorted out their differences on the festive occasion.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 9, 2019. The couple had a court marriage that followed Rajasthani and Bengali ceremonies in Goa which took place in the presence of their family and friends. In 2021, Charu had announced her pregnancy on social media with the duo sharing some adorable pictures. The couple welcomed their first baby on November 1, 2021.