Charu Asopa Reacts To Rajeev Sen’s Claim About Ziana Being Unsafe With Her; Denies Using Sushmita Sen For Fame

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's troubled marriage has got the nation brimming with opinions these days. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019 and have a daughter Ziana, is on the verge to call off their wedding. Charu has been quite outspoken about her toxic marriage and has opened up about Rajeev's abusive behaviour. On the other hand, Rajeev has claimed that Charu married him to access his sister Sushmita Sen for fame and even called the actress a gold digger. This isn't all. Rajeev has also claimed that Ziana is unsafe with Charu.

And now, in a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Charu has dismissed Rajeev's claims of using Sushmita for fame. She also expressed her surprise at Rajeev's claims of Ziana being unsafe with her and stated that Sen wasn't available for their daughter for 11 months. Charu also emphasised that Rajeev had anger issues and has even raised his hand at her. The actress also recalled an incident wherein she had to travel for Rajeev's birthday despite being eight months pregnant. Charu asserted that Rajeev got miffed after his mother gave attention to the Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress and refused to talk to her for two days.

"It's very difficult in the eighth month, I just wanted to lie on a bed and do nothing, but I went because I didn't want to spoil anybody's mood... He told me, 'You're pregnant, you're not God. It's my birthday, she should've asked after me," Charu had stated. This isn't all. Charu also mentioned that she was replaced on Akbar Ka Bal Birbal because of Rajeev as he would text her colleagues to stay away from her. " It became difficult for me to work there. The co-actors told the producer, who began wondering if I was going to create problems. I was replaced on that show," Charu said. She has also mentioned that Rajeev would often doubt her of cheating on him and mess with her headspace every time she went for an audition. We wonder what Rajeev has to say in his defense.