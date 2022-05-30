Chetna Pande Talks About Working With Rohit Shetty In Dilwale & Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Ace of Space contestant Chetna Pande will be seen participating in Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress on Friday (May 27) flew to Cape Town, South Africa along with other celebrity contestants. Recently, Chetna spoke about her participation in KKK 12 and also was all praise for Rohit Shetty, with whom she had worked in the film Dilwale, that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Talking about KKK 12, the actress said that she is very excited as she has been watching the show since the time it used to air as Fear Factor. She added that she always wanted to do the show as she found it very intersting. She revealed that she was National level badminton player and was very active in sports; she is also from the mountains and have been raised doing trekking and been part of different adventurous activities.

Chetna was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "My dad brought me up like that. The day I signed the show, it was my dad's birthday and I gave him this news. I am doing this show for my father, because he has worked very hard on me all my life and I now want to pay it back to him. In fact, he has told me naak kata ke mat aana... I am going to give my hundred percent and more than what I have."Talking about working with Rohit Shetty in Dilwale, she said, "I am very excited to work with Rohit Shetty sir again. I've worked with him in Dilwale and the experience I had on the sets of his show has been great. I've lived my life and it was a dream come true moment when I worked with him on Dilwale. Working with Shah Rukh Khan sir, Kajol ma'am and Rohit Shetty directing the film, it was so good that it was like a dream for me. I am going to meet him again but this time as a contestant and isse better kuch Ho he nahi sakta. He's a fabulous human being, during Dilwale, he took care of everything and he's amazing. I have always been his fan. Now, I am going to do all the tasks and stunts in front of him and it can't get better than this."

She praised Rohit Shetty's hosting skills and said that it is he who makes the contestants' journey easy. She added that she is going to listen to him as he motivates and guides everyone, which in turn helps contestants to do the stunts.