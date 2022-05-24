Chhavi Mittal Flaunts Marks On Her Body After Radiotherapy; Says ‘I Can’t Swim For 2 Months’

Chhavi Mittal is on her road to recovery after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing surgery. After the surgery, she is trying her best to keep up with her routine of going to the gym and work.

The diva is also undergoing radiotherapy sessions which is the procedure post-cancer surgery. Recently, Chhavi Mittal shared her experience of her first day of radiotherapy on Instagram. While sharing her experience, the actress also posted a picture of herself flaunting the marks on her body after radiotherapy.

Chhavi Mittal wrote, "The first day of radiotherapy was eventful. The machine had a fault and while they fixed it I went to the office till they called me back. The only discomfort I felt was that the room was super chilled and I was shivering! I could barely stay still!"

The actress is indeed setting an example by staying active in her life amid her cancer treatment. "These beautiful markings you see on my body are to ensure that the radiotherapy is directed towards the correct areas only. I have to keep these till the radiotherapy lasts (1 month)," she added.

Chhavi also revealed that she won't be able to swim for 2 months due to radiotherapy. She concluded her caption by stating, "Today, I went to the gym, now radiotherapy, and then I'll head for my shoot. Btw I can finally move my arm enough to swim, but now I can't swim for 2 months due to the chlorine exposure, not advisable during radiation 🤷🏼‍♀️ Theek hai manage karenge.. #cancerupdate."

For the unversed, Chhavi Mittal has regularly been giving updates about her cancer treatment on her social media handle. The diva also celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband in the hospital.