Chhavi Mittal Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Mohit Hussein In Hospital; Pens Sweet Note

As we all know Chhavi Mittal is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer in Mumbai's private hospital. The actress often shares about her journey from the diagnosis and PET scan to her surgery and recovery phase. Before undergoing surgery, she had also posted a video of herself dancing in the Hospital ward.

After her surgery, the actress is on the road to recovery. Amidst all, Chhavi Mittal recently shared a couple of pictures with her husband Mohit Hussein on Instagram on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen kissing each other.

While wishing her husband on their wedding anniversary, Chhavi Mittal penned a sweet note in the caption. She wrote, "Dear @mohithussein , When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others? Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you a 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don't think anyone could've. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back. Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we'll reassess the situation. Whatsay? ? I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary! #anniversary."

Well, the post is going viral on social media, and their fans and friends have been wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary. Talking about Chhavi Mittal, the actress has acted in TV shows such as 3 Bahuraaniyan, Tumhari Dirishti, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Naaginn Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat and others in key roles.