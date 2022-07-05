Chhavi Mittal Claps Back At Troll Who Said She's Trying To Gain Sympathy: I Didn’t Choose Cancer, It Chose Me

Chhavi Mittal has been very vocal on social media about her cancer diagnosis and the treatment she is currently undergoing. The actress has used her social media clout to educate and spread awareness about the disease.

She recently also opened up about her first reaction to learning about her biopsy result through her doctor, in a recent video on Instagram. However, one social media user slammed Chhavi for trying to gain sympathy and PR through the exercise. The person wrote, "Ohh you are again here to gain some sympathy and PR."

Mittal shared a screenshot of the comment and responded by writing, “This comment was there on my post yesterday where I talked about how I braced the cancer news… sitting amongst lots of other beautiful comments. Supriya, I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me. The emotional trauma that a cancer survivor goes through cannot be expressed in words or gestures. Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it. And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum."

She further added, "Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable. And just like you cannot imagine my thoughts behind doing this… even I can’t imagine the amount of trauma you must have gone through in your life to feel feelings of this extent of negativity. Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too. May you get peace within (folded hand emoji). #peace."

As soon as the actress shared the post, her fans and followers reacted by asking her to ignore such comments from naysayers. One fan wrote, "You just ignore all these inhuman people. You have been strength to so many people. Keep up the good work," while another one said, "You are a fighter. Your positivity is above all the negativity."

It must be noted that Chhavi had posted a video on Monday recalling the time when her doctor called her to inform her that she had breast cancer. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer earlier in April this year. Chhavi has since undergone surgery and is in recovery mode post her radiotherapy sessions.