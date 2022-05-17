Chhavi Mittal Opens Up About Her Cancer Surgery: I Didn't Want My Daughter To See Me In Pain

Chhavi Mittal recently opened up about her battle with cancer in an interview with ETimes TV. The actress shared details about her surgery and how she broke the news to her 3-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter about her diagnosis.

Chhavi shared, “There was no suspicion, no inkling. It was just a chest injury at the gym that led me to certain tests that discovered the lump. Thankfully, I had a set of mindful doctors around me. As for my surgery, it is done. In fact, multiple surgeries were done. The cancer was removed from the body. Now radiation therapy will begin; it will extend for 20 sessions. I have dodged chemotherapy and I am lucky.”

On being quizzed about what she told her son, the actress said, “He is too small, he is just 3. I told him that I have hurt my right side and he should be careful when he hugs me. He keeps asking me which is the left side before hugging now. He asked me to show him the scars and I did. He keeps asking me how I got hurt, though. He's made up a story that I got hurt while running and I go with his story.”

On the other hand, Chhavi sat her 9-year-old daughter down and told her that she is very unwell whilst adding that if she is not here for a few days, then she should not worry as Nani (maternal grandmother) would be coming down and staying with her. She revealed that her daughter wanted to stay in the hospital to look after her. But the actress didn’t want her daughter to see her in pain.

Chhavi also shed light on the healing process and said that her body is undergoing a lot but she is not letting the mind go through too much. The actress revealed that she resumed working for 15 days in between.