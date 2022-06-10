Chhavi Mittal Pens Heartfelt Note For Mahima Chaudhry After Her Revelation About Her Breast Cancer Battle

Recently, Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry shocked everyone by revealing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and after undergoing treatment, she has been recovered from the same. Anupam Kher shared an emotional video with her on his Instagram handle and praised her fighting spirit. Many netizens expressed concern over Mahima's health. However, another cancer warrior and TV actress Chhavi Mittal penned a heartfelt note after learning about Mahima's breast cancer battle.

Chhavi took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mahima Chaudhry with a motivational note. She captioned the post as, "Never ended up posting any pics with you @mahimachaudhry1 Never thought I'd be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say.... You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger... Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior." For the unversed, Mahima Chaudhry has featured in several movies such as Pardes, Dhadkan, Dil Kya Kare and so on.

Coming back to the TV actress, Chhavi Mittal fought back like a warrior and underwent breast cancer surgery. On the other hand, Chhavi often shares her health update on social media. Moreover, she also got happy with the US' successful trial of the new cancer drug called 'Dostarlimab'. She shared her reaction to the breakthrough and revealed how much costly it is for cancer patients. She also shared some facts about the newly invented cancer drug.

Chhavi wrote, "I've been bombarded with messages telling me about the new cancer drug which is a breakthrough in cancer trials. Firstly, thank you so much for thinking of me you guys. Yes I read the news too and it seems like Dilli ab duur nahin! For all my fellow cancer warriors, here are some facts about this med: It's called DOSTARLIMAB. The trial was done in the US, on 18 patients and they all had similar stages of rectal cancer. No other cancer has been tested yet. They were given prescribed doses every 3 weeks for 6 months and the cancer subsequently disappeared. Each dose costs 8.55 lacs (phew)! And now there will be a trial performed on a larger number of people. I know that there is much to be tested yet and its too soon to celebrate, but this is a huge victory for medical science and a ray of hope of cancer patients... if not the ones who are fighting now, like me, definitely the ones who will be fighting a few years later. Eventually, chemo and radiation and Surgery will not be needed at all! How lovely is that!."

Talking about her career, Chhavi Mittal has acted in TV shows such as Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Naaginn, Viraasat, Krishnadasi and many others.