Chhavi Mittal Posts Heartfelt Note For Hubby Mohit Hussein After Undergoing Breast Cancer Surgery

Chhavi Mittal had revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer On April 16. The actress since then has been updating her fans and followers about her health by sharing a series of posts on her social media handles. It must be noted that she successfully underwent breast cancer surgery. Mittal shared a new post on Friday and revealed that she was 'lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy'.

The actress also shared a selfie with her husband, Mohit Hussein and wrote, "When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. 'you mean even more??' Everybody laughed heartily…"

She then went on to add laud her hubby and added, "That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and no one can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large-hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you!"

Chhavi also gave an update about her step whilst revealing that she was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with radiotherapy. The actress shared that she begins in the last week of May while her physiotherapy starts today. As soon as Mittal shared the heartfelt post, fans and celebrity friends showered love on the actress and wished her good health. Take a look!