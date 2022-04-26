Chhavi Mittal Shares An Emotional Post After Surgery; Says She Woke Up Cancer-Free & The Worst Is Over

Chhavi Mittal, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent a successful surgery. The actress shared a picture with an emotional post after her six-hour-long surgery and said that she is now cancer free and the worst is over! However, she added that she is in a lot of pain.

The actress wrote, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy... and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it's a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it's only going to get better now. The worst is over."



She mentioned that although she remembered fans prayers, she said that she needs it even more now as she is in a lot of pain.

She added, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I'm in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I'm going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. 🙏 Don't stop the prayers yet..."

Celebrities and fans wished her speedy recovery. Karan V Grover wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ chhavi u rockstar ... inspiration personified... love and prayers all the way ..." Pooja Gor commented, "So happy to hear that. Wish you speedy recovery ❤️❤️."

Chhavi Mittal Fights Breast Cancer; Karan Grover, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Mahhi & Other Celebs Send Love

Chhavi Mittal Dances In Hospital Ward Before Undergoing Breast Cancer Surgery; Watch Video

Nisha Rawal, Indira Krishna, Mahhi Vij and others too commented on her post.