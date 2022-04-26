Chhavi Mittal Shares An Emotional Post After Surgery; Says She Woke Up Cancer-Free & The Worst Is Over
Chhavi Mittal, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent a successful surgery. The actress shared a picture with an emotional post after her six-hour-long surgery and said that she is now cancer free and the worst is over! However, she added that she is in a lot of pain.
The
actress
wrote,
"When
the
anaesthesiologist
asked
me
to
close
my
eyes
and
think
of
something
nice,
I
visualised
my
beautiful
breasts
perfectly
healthy...
and
then
I
went
under.
The
next
thing
I
know,
I
woke
up
cancer
free!
The
surgery
lasted
for
6
hours,
there
were
multiple
procedures
done,
and
it's
a
long
road
to
recovery,
but
the
great
thing
is..
it's
only
going
to
get
better
now.
The
worst
is
over."
She mentioned that although she remembered fans prayers, she said that she needs it even more now as she is in a lot of pain.
She added, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I'm in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I'm going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. 🙏 Don't stop the prayers yet..."
Celebrities and fans wished her speedy recovery. Karan V Grover wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ chhavi u rockstar ... inspiration personified... love and prayers all the way ..." Pooja Gor commented, "So happy to hear that. Wish you speedy recovery ❤️❤️."
Nisha Rawal, Indira Krishna, Mahhi Vij and others too commented on her post.