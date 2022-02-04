Star Plus Drama Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei To Take A Leap, Paridhi Sharma And Himanshu Malhotra To Exit The Show

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, which was premiered in September, is all set to take a 10-year leap. The dance-based drama, which has lead actors Paridhi Sharma and Himanshu Malhotra, narrates the story of a mother who is in search of her long lost daughter. However, Paridhi and Himanshu will no longer be part of the show after the 10-year leap.



Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha confirmed the aforementioned development with TOI and said, "It is already revealed how Chikoo (Vaishnavi Prajapat) is Nupur's (Paridhi Sharma) daughter and the mother knows about it. Now, there is no point dragging this track endlessly. After the revelation, we had to look at a new twist. It is important to explore the story of an older and grown-up Chikoo, who lives without her parents now."

The producer then went on to reveal that the show will feature Chikoo in college and the track will focus on how she wants to become a dancer and achieve her dreams and goals. The leap is all set to be happen around Valentine's Day this month. She also added that a new love angle and new leads will be introduced in the show but they are yet to be finalised.

However, it must be noted that when the daily contacted with Paridhi, she denied any such development. The actress said, "There were talks of a leap, but I'm not aware if it's happening. I am still a part of the show as of now and shooting for it as usual."

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei revolves around the mother-daughter relationship and how things change for them when the daughter gets kidnapped on her third birthday. The popular drama, which was launched with much fanfare, was earlier going to wrap up in December 2021, but it got an extension.