Choti Sarrdaarni: Mahir Pandhi Bids Goodbye; Says Playing Rajveer Singh Has Been A Wonderful Journey
Recently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bid goodbye to Choti Sarrdaarni, and now, her co-star Mahir Pandhi is exiting the show. The actor had joined the show in July last year and his character was well received by the audience. Recently, the actor spoke with Times of India about his journey in the show and about his co-stars.
The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Playing Rajveer Singh has been a wonderful journey. But everything that starts has to come to an end eventually, so I have no regrets. Saying goodbye to the show was a mutual decision between me, the channel and the producers."
About his co-stars, the actor said that he formed bonds that will last forever and wished the entire team the best. He considers himself lucky to have worked with some of the finest actors, especially Vibha Chibbar and learned from her. He said that she is such a refined actor and added that she trains new actors in the field.
Talking about his last day of shoot on the sets, he said, "It was tough. After working with the cast and crew for almost a year, they became family to me. So it was really sad to say goodbye to them. I am going to miss everyone. I have an emotional connection with my co-stars and will meet them frequently I'm sure. I am taking loads of good memories with me to cherish forever."