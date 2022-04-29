Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opens Up On Exiting The Show; Talks About Her Future Plans

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became a household name with her role of Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni. However, last month, Nimrit decided to quit the show and move on. Recently, the actress spoke about her journey and opened up about her exit from the show.

Nimrit was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It was a great journey. Choti Sarrdaarni will always be my baby because this was the first set I ever stepped foot on. But with time and other factors in mind, I realised that change is the only constant."

Last year too, the actress had quit the show owing to health issues, but was back on the show. When asked if she quit the show this year too due to the same reason, she said that yes and added that this medium (TV) requires a certain kind of commitment and she has faced different situations, constantly pushed herself and given more than 100 per cent while shooting.

She added, "But sometimes in life, it becomes important to choose yourself and your well-being. I have spent three years on the set and I wish I could have continued, but that wouldn't have been fair to myself. I needed to take time off."

Nimrit said that the past year when she realised that she have been going through chronic fatigue, burnout, signs of anxiety and stress, it has been a journey on a personal level. She added that today, she in a better position to understand, make an informed choice and introduce some changes in her lifestyle.

The actress added that health is a priority, but it isn't just limited to the physical aspect of it but mental and emotional as well.

About her future plans, Nirmit wants to take some time off and investing some time in herself and after that she wants to explore newer avenues. She added that she wants to be that actor who is everywhere and would love to be a part of all the mediums in some way or the other.