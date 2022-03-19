Choti Sarrdaarni: Not Salman Shaikh But Gaurav Bajaj To Play Male Lead In The Show

Choti Sarrdaarni has been in the news especially regarding the lead actors- Nimrit Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi's exit and new entries. Recently, there were reports that Amandeep Sidhu and Salman Shaikh have been approached for the show. Although Amandeep has been finalised to play female lead, deal with Salman couldn't happen. As per latest report, Gaurav Bajaj will be playing male lead opposite Amandeep in the show.

Gaurav confirmed the report and said that he will start shooting for the show from Tuesday (March 22). While talking to Times Of India, Gaurav said that he will be playing the role of a Sardar and he has immense love and respect for the community.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is one character which is really close to my heart because I will be playing the role of a Sardar. The immense love and respect that I have for the community and the turban cannot be explained in words. I have already done mock shoots and will start shooting next week. There is an outdoor shoot as well in Himachal Pradesh."

Gaurav was juggling between his hometown Indore and Mumbai since the pandemic, and said that he has learned and unlearned so many things during his stay in Indore. He added that he was patiently waiting for something exciting and challenging to come up.

The actor concluded by saying, " It was easy for people to say do this and do that, but I know that as an actor, all the projects that I do defines me and my work. People know who Gaurav Bajaj is because they see me on social media, but when I am on screen they should see me in a different avatar. That is how I can make a difference between real and reel."