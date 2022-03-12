Choti Sarrdaarni: Post Nimrit & Mahir's Exit, Amandeep Sidhu & Salman Shaikh To Play The Lead Roles?

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. Recently, it was reported that the lead actors of the show Nimrit Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi will be exiting the show and the makers are in search of new lead pair. As per Times Of India report, Amandeep Sidhu and Salman Shaikh have been approached for the show.

The report suggested that Amandeep has been almost finalised while talks with Salman are still going on.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "While Amandeep is almost finalised, talks with Salman have reached an advanced stage. The two are likely to be confirmed soon. Once everything has fallen into place, the new lead couple will commence the shoot for the show in a week's time." The actors are yet to comment on the same.

Amandeep was last seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, which went off-air last year in November. On the other hand, Salman was seen in shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Maddam Sir- Kuch Baat hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai.

As per the report, Amandeep and Salman will not replace Nimrit and Mahir, but will be seen as new characters. Apparently, the duo will be introduced at the beginning of April, and Nimrit and Mahir will exit the show a month later.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Ahluwalia & Mahir Pandhi To Quit; Makers In Process Of Casting New Lead Couple

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5

It is being said that Nimrit is forced to quit the show as she has been facing health issues. Earlier in March last year, the actress had temporarily exited the show owing to chronic fatigue and burnout. The makers had roped in Kratika Sengar to fill in for her. After her recovery, Nimrit resumed the shoot. However, this time, it is being said that she won't return to the show as she has been advised a short break from work by her doctors.