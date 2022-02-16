Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award Winners: Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra & Others Win Big

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes shared a few pictures and videos of her with the award and fans on her Instagram account. She wrote, "It is an honor to receive the #dadasahebphalkeaward for a character so close to me. It feels worthwhile for all the efforts, heart, and soul I have put into shaping Sonakshi, of course with the help of my director and my co actors." The actress thanked everyone for their love and support.

Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan shared a picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as, " My first award!⚜ And definitely not the last! This ones for you Maa!❤ and don't worry Dad the next ones gonna be for you!💋❤."

Avinesh Rekhi

Avinesh Rekhi posted a few pictures on his Instagram account and shared a lengthy appreciation post and thank you note for his family, show's team and fans. He wrote, "Today I complete 10 years in the television industry and what an amazing way to complete it by receiving the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for Best actor, the person who established the Cinema in our country and gave us the platform to chose this Career."

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Vidrohi, also bagged an award at the event.

Anisha Hinduja

Kundali Bhagya actress Anisha Hinduja wrote on her Instagram account, "Last evening was truely memorable.... I'm so honoured to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian television award for The Best Mother. Thank you so much dpiff_official. Special thanks to rupesh.sonar for always being a support."