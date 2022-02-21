Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj, Shaheer & Others Win Big
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday (February 20) at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The event was hosted by Rohit Roy, and Rannvijay Singha. Several celebrities graced the event. The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh, who won Best Actor in Television Series at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "It's an incredibly gratifying feeling to win the Best Actor on TV, for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, at one of the most prestigious awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. #DPIFF2022. Delighted, humbled and grateful. 🙏🏻 Thank you for all the love and support in my journey of reaching here. #KRPKAB beyonddreamsofficial."
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, won Best Actress in Television Series. The actress shared a pictures and few videos. She captioned a picture as, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," and tagged Zee TV, Ekta Kapoor and DPIFF.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya, won Most Promising Actor in Television Series Award. He shared DPIFF's tweet and wrote, "Deeply humbled and so very thankful for this."
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa in Star Plus' Anupamaa, won Most Promising Actress in Television Series.
Rajan Shahi
Anupamaa show won Television Series of The Year Award. Romesh Kalra shared a picture with Rupali and Rajan Shahi and captioned it as, "Thu Thu Thu. The prestigious Dadasaheb PhalkeAward. Congratulations Team ANUPAMA rajan.shahi.543 and ANUPAMA. rupaliganguly for getting Best Serial and Best Actress."
(Images Source: Instagram)