Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj, Shaheer & Others Win Big

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, who won Best Actor in Television Series at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "It's an incredibly gratifying feeling to win the Best Actor on TV, for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, at one of the most prestigious awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. #DPIFF2022. Delighted, humbled and grateful. 🙏🏻 Thank you for all the love and support in my journey of reaching here. #KRPKAB beyonddreamsofficial."

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, won Best Actress in Television Series. The actress shared a pictures and few videos. She captioned a picture as, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," and tagged Zee TV, Ekta Kapoor and DPIFF.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya, won Most Promising Actor in Television Series Award. He shared DPIFF's tweet and wrote, "Deeply humbled and so very thankful for this."

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa in Star Plus' Anupamaa, won Most Promising Actress in Television Series.

Rajan Shahi

Anupamaa show won Television Series of The Year Award. Romesh Kalra shared a picture with Rupali and Rajan Shahi and captioned it as, "Thu Thu Thu. The prestigious Dadasaheb PhalkeAward. Congratulations Team ANUPAMA rajan.shahi.543 and ANUPAMA. rupaliganguly for getting Best Serial and Best Actress."