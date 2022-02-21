    For Quick Alerts
      Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shaheer & Others Walk Red Carpet

      The most-prestigious award, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday (February 20) at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The event was hosted by Rohit Roy, and Rannvijay Singha. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry both Bollywood and television graced the event. The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

      Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, looked gorgeous in pink silk saree and temple jewellery and red chooda.

      Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looked beautiful in a red silk saree and golden ornaments. She tied hair in a bun with gajra.

      Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh looked dapper in Black pant and shirt.

      Producer Rajan Shahi and director Romesh Kalra also graced the event. They were spotted along with their stars Rupali Ganguly and Shaheer Sheikh at the event.

      Rohit Roy and Rannvijay Singha hosted the event. While Rohit donned black suit, Rannvijay wore blue colored shirt and khakhi pants.

      Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 0:35 [IST]
      X