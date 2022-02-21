Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shaheer & Others Walk Red Carpet

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, looked gorgeous in pink silk saree and temple jewellery and red chooda.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looked beautiful in a red silk saree and golden ornaments. She tied hair in a bun with gajra.

Shaheer Sheikh

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh looked dapper in Black pant and shirt.

Rajan Shahi & Romesh Kalra

Producer Rajan Shahi and director Romesh Kalra also graced the event. They were spotted along with their stars Rupali Ganguly and Shaheer Sheikh at the event.

Rohit Roy & Rannvijay Singha

Rohit Roy and Rannvijay Singha hosted the event. While Rohit donned black suit, Rannvijay wore blue colored shirt and khakhi pants.