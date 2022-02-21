Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shaheer & Others Walk Red Carpet

The
most-prestigious
award,
Dadasaheb
Phalke
International
Film
Festival
Awards
2022
was
held
on
Sunday
(February
20)
at
Mumbai's
Taj
Lands
End.
The
event
was
hosted
by
Rohit
Roy,
and
Rannvijay
Singha.
Several
celebrities
from
the
entertainment
industry
both
Bollywood
and
television
graced
the
event.
The
star-studded
night
honoured
the
talented
artists
for
their
outstanding
contribution
to
Indian
cinema.
Shraddha
Arya
Shraddha
Arya,
who
plays
the
role
of
Preeta
in
Kundali
Bhagya,
looked
gorgeous
in
pink
silk
saree
and
temple
jewellery
and
red
chooda.
Rupali
Ganguly
Anupamaa
actress
Rupali
Ganguly
looked
beautiful
in
a
red
silk
saree
and
golden
ornaments.
She
tied
hair
in
a
bun
with
gajra.
Shaheer
Sheikh
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
actor
Shaheer
Sheikh
looked
dapper
in
Black
pant
and
shirt.
Rajan
Shahi
&
Romesh
Kalra
Producer
Rajan
Shahi
and
director
Romesh
Kalra
also
graced
the
event.
They
were
spotted
along
with
their
stars
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Shaheer
Sheikh
at
the
event.