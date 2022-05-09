Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra And Neetu Kapoor Have Emotional Moment On Stage; Watch Video

Mother's Day 2022 was celebrated yesterday (May 8) across the world. On this special day, many people paid tribute to their mothers for their hard work and love towards them. Amidst all, in the recent episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, host Karan Kundrra and one of the judges Marzi Pestonji planned a special surprise for judge Neetu Kapoor.

Interestingly, her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor appeared on screen and showered love on his mother Neetu Kapoor through a video message. In the video, Ranbir said, "You have been my biggest fan and supporter from childhood and especially since the last 15 years, hence now I want to be your biggest fan. Happy Mother's day. I love you and I am very very very proud of you."

Neetu got emotional after seeing Ranbir's special message. Karan Kundrra too wished her on mother's day. After receiving a warm wish from him, she asked him about his mother. Kundrra got emotional and replied that he has not met his mother on mother's day for many years now.

After seeing him teary-eyed, Neetu Kapoor said, "You can think that I am your mother." Karan Kundrra got overwhelmed by her gesture and took blessings from her. Neetu also fed him sweets and hugged him. Well, the entire moment was quite emotional, and Karan Kundrra fans can't stop praising his bond with Neetu on Twitter.

The actor is also winning hearts with his hosting skills. For the unversed, he was last seen in Lock Upp as a jailor. Yesterday night, he caught everyone's attention with his appearance with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash at the success bash of Lock Upp. The couple had a blast at the party.