Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor Shares That She Broke Up With Rishi Kapoor During Parda Hai Parda Shoot

This weekend’s episode of Dance Deewane Juniors witnessed Usha Uthup appearing as a special guest on the show. The Padma Shri singer joined judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi on the DDJ stage. The viewers also got to see Neetu recreate her moments with the late Rishi Kapoor on their hit song 'Parda Hai Parda.’

After the All Star group’s performance on the Amar Akbar Anthony's song, judge Marzi Pestonji requested Neetu to recreate her super hit song on stage. The actress sportingly stepped up and gave a marvellous performance whilst taking everyone down the nostalgia road.

She then went on to share her memories of her late hubby from the song’s shoot. Neetu said, “Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads at the time of this song’s shoot. We used to fight a lot with each other and had broken up at that time. It was a romantic song where I had to throw a rose but what was going in my mind was something else.” However, she added that their natural chemistry definitely worked its magic in the end.

It must be noted that the special episodes also witnessed actress Tejasswi Prakash joining her beau Karan Kundrra on stage to host the show. The show witnessed some endearing moments as Karan and Tejasswi lit up the episode with their romance. Seeing their heart-touching moments, Neetu said, “Mine and Rishiji’s relationship was also like Karan and Tejasswi. We met while we were working together, and we fell in love.”