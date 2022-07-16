Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranbir & Neetu Remember Rishi Kapoor; Aamir Khan, Tejasswi & Karan To Entertain Viewers

Dance Deewane Juniors' grand finale will be aired this weekend. The channel has been sharing interesting promos of the show from semi-finale and finale episodes, which will be graced by special guests, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash and Aamir Khan. While Ranbir and Vaani will be seen promoting their upcoming film Shamshera, Aamir will be promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Ranbir and judge of the show Neetu Kapoor will be remembering late actor Rishi Kapoor and will be grooving to his evergreen songs like 'Dard-E-Dil-Dard-E-Jigar' and 'Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun'. Vaani Kapoor and choreographer/judge Marzi Pestonji were seen cheering for the mother-son duo.

The channel captioned the video as, "Rishi ji ki yaad mein Ranbir aur Neetu ji ne kiya perform. Unki performance ne bana diya Semi Finale ka mahaul aur bhi sunehra💫Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors #SemiFinale aaj raat aur #GrandFinale kal raat, 10.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

In another video shared by the channel, Tejasswi, Aamir and host Karan were seen entertaining viewers. In the promo, In the promo, Tejasswi mouths some hilarious dialogues while Aamir Khan can be seen lip-syncing it by giving funny reactions to it. Soon, Karan tells the Aamir that he has landed a role as the 'saas' and the latter asks him to lock the deal.

The channel captioned the video as, "Kaise mila Aamir ko iss mazedaar serial mein saas ka role? 😁 🤭Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors #SemiFinale on Saturday aur #GrandFinale on Sunday, raat 10.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

The semi-finale will be held today (July 16) while the grand finale will be aired on Sunday (July 17) at 10.30 pm on Colors TV. You can also watch the episodes on Voot anytime.